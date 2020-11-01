Bennett cares about environment
As a water-resource engineer, I understand the need for clean water — and the importance of preserving our natural resources. I am proud to have an ally in these efforts in state Sen. Scott Bennett.
I worked closely with him on the yearlong bipartisan Mahomet Aquifer Task Force that studied future threats to central Illinois’ primary water supply.
Many of the task force’s recommendations were then passed in subsequent legislation carried by Bennett.
In 2019, I again worked closely with Bennett on groundbreaking legislation that addressed toxic coal-ash pollution and its threat to Illinois’ only National Scenic River, our own Middle Fork of the Vermilion River.
One result of this law is that the polluters — and not the taxpayers — will be held financially responsible for their coal-ash messes.
I have seen firsthand how much Bennett cares about our local environment — and how effective he is as a legislator in protecting it. I hope readers will join me in supporting his re-election.
ANDREW REHN
Urbana