Bennett map votes deceitful
I write to express discontent with state Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign.
Last month, Gov. J.B. Pritzker broke his promise not to approve gerrymandered legislative maps by signing into law new gerrymandered congressional districts.
Of the 17 U.S. House districts, Democrats drew 13 that they should win, three for Republicans, and one toss-up. The Democrats’ map ensures they are disproportionately overrepresented in Washington, D.C.
My new U.S. House district has parts of Cook, Will, Kankakee, Ford, Champaign, Iroquois, Livingston and Vermilion counties. It stretches from 43rd Street in Chicago to Westville, which is just south of Danville in Vermilion County.
The goal of Springfield Democrats was to create the greatest number of safe seats. So they diluted the votes of rural residents by putting them in the same districts with Chicago.
Farmers and hunters who live over 100 miles south of Cook County will share a district with the South Side of Chicago, thanks to the Democratic machinations.
Princeton University gave this map an F in partisan fairness, competitiveness and geographic features — not one passing grade.
Earlier this year, Pritzker signed into law a new state legislative district map that give Democrats a greater advantage (particularly in the state Senate) because, as we all know, Democrats don’t have enough power in Springfield.
I find it troubling that Bennett, who claims to be a moderate, voted for these highly partisan maps. I prefer a Democrat who is honest about being a party lackey to one who pretends to be moderate. Shame on Bennett.
TOM MONACK
Milford