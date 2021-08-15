Bennett must back energy bill
An old song from “Sesame Street” goes, “Oh, everyone makes mistakes, oh, yes they do. ... Everyone makes mistakes, so why can’t you?”
Rantoul has made the mistake of investing its citizens’ money in a coal-fired power plant, Prairie State, that has had huge cost overruns that were passed on to its customers.
More importantly, Prairie State is the largest industrial source of carbon dioxide in Illinois. It also emits huge amounts of other toxic pollutants. Its toxin-filled coal-ash ponds cover 1.25 square miles.
State Sen. Scott Bennett, D-Champaign, has made the mistake of failing to support the governor’s clean-energy bill. It contains plans to close Prairie State. Perhaps Bennett has erroneously calculated that the closure would hurt Rantoul voters.
It wouldn’t. Coal is the energy source of the past. Renewable-energy sources reduce both pollution and long-term costs, making us all the winners with cleaner air and water.
He needs readers to remind him that the health of Illinois citizens is far more important than illusory corporate profits based on pollution. Please contact Bennett and ask him to support the governor’s energy bill.
CAROLYN CASADY TRIMBLE
Urbana