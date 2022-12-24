Bennett was great leader
I write on behalf of the members of the University of Illinois’ Science Policy Group to express our sincere condolences for state Sen. Scott Bennett’s recent passing.
He was an enthusiastic partner for numerous policy-related events we organized on campus and in Springfield.
The first and most significant of these took place at the Beckman Institute in July 2017. After getting a tour of the institute’s state-of-the-art laboratory facilities, Bennett gave a town-hall-style talk in the Beckman Auditorium.
More than 100 students, faculty and staff were present to hear about Bennett’s experiences working and voting on science-based legislation.
We were impressed by his ability to engage everyone with his affable demeanor. He answered every question in a direct, understandable way, often with at least one clever, lighthearted joke.
What also stood out during this discussion, as well as during a tour he gave at the Illinois State Capitol later that year, was Scott’s emphasis that there is often not a “one-size-fits-all” approach to legislating for a large state containing diverse constituencies with distinct needs.
We were also deeply appreciative of Bennett’s genuine excitement over hosting us at the State Capitol. We felt more like guests being welcomed to a close friend’s home than constituents humbly requesting a few moments of our elected official’s time.
We are truly grateful for Scott’s inspirational leadership and tireless dedication toward our community.
ROBERT GOLDMAN
Urbana