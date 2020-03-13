Bernie Sanders’ opponents have questioned his ability to get things done, but folks who have actually watched Sanders in action paint a different picture.
Reporter Matt Taibbi followed Sanders for weeks through the legislative process and concluded Sanders is a skilled legislator with “a unique ability to reach across the aisle to make deals.”
Robert Reich, former secretary of labor, was once asked whether Sanders was effective in a GOP-dominated House. Reich said: “Well, actually, I was there! I mean, I was secretary of labor through some of those years. I saw how effective Bernie actually was. ... He kept getting changes, amendments and very large pieces of legislation.”
“... his name was often not on those pieces of legislation. He did not, and does not, have a huge ego, so he didn’t hold out for his name to be highly placed on pieces of legislation, but he did hold out for amendments and for changes that almost in every case — virtually in every case — helped working people and helped the poor, and I saw it again and again and again.”
“He was an effective legislator — in fact, one of the most effective legislators, because the more you work behind the scenes and don’t try to push yourself out there and don’t try to get the limelight, the more effective you can be — which, ironically, invites the complaint from some people that he was ineffective because he was not in the limelight. He was behind the scenes, enormously effective.”
MING KUO
Urbana