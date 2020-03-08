For the Democratic establishment attempting to smear Bernie Sanders, take this as a lesson in propaganda.
The following is somewhat hyperbolic but still more truthful than the thoroughly debunked “Trump's America” “hate crime epidemic” manufactured by the Southern Poverty Law Center, Anti-Defamation league and media.
In 2016, Bernie Sanders supporters erupted in violence at the Nevada Democratic Convention.
In 2017, a racist, Islamophobic, anti-Semitic “passionate Bernie Sanders supporter” murdered two men on a train in Portland, Ore. Weeks later, another “Bernie bro” opened fire on softball players in Virginia.
Both the El Paso and Dayton mass murderers’ social media accounts were riddled with Bernie Sanders socialist talking points. A recent Project Veritas investigation recorded several Sanders staffers calling for cities to burn, journalists to be set on fire, property to be seized and socialism critics to be publicly executed and tortured in gulags. They boasted they’re far from alone in Bernie’s camp.
This violence shouldn’t surprise anyone. Socialists dismiss 1 billion enslaved by socialism and walk over 100 million corpses every time they spew their poisonous ideology.
Furthermore, Bernie Sanders is racist. He’s on record opposing illegal immigration, comparing Baltimore to a “Third Wold country” and proclaiming “white people don’t know what it’s like to be poor.”
Sanders is also sexist, once telling Elizabeth Warren a woman will never be president and writing that women fantasize about being gang raped in a college essay.
A Sanders presidency will bring a tsunami of hate, bigotry, mayhem and murder America will never survive. Does this fear-mongering sound familiar?
KARL JOYCE
Urbana