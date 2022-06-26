Best friend farmers have
Fellow farmers — I write to tell you we have no better friend in Washington, D.C., than U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis.
As former Illinois director of agriculture and state representative, I know Davis is a straight-talker who tells it like it is but will listen and take action when we need him to do so.
I strongly urge everyone to vote for him for Illinois’ 15th Congressional District in the Republican primary on Tuesday.
He is a conservative who knows how to fix problems for us rather than provide lip service. He is a senior member of the House Agriculture Committee, where he wields more influence than any other member of Congress in Illinois.
Voting against him, simply put, is voting against protection for our way of life.
The truth is no one worked closer with the Trump administration and former agriculture secretary Sonny Perdue to fight for us than Davis. Don’t let anyone say otherwise. Perdue came to Illinois at Davis’ request to meet with farmers every year during Trump’s presidency. That’s a direct reflection of his hard work for you.
Please, join me in casting your ballot for Davis on Tuesday.
RAYMOND POE
Springfield