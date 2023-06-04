Best wishes to state treasurer
Kudos to Mike Frerichs for his comedown on Jim Dey in the May 30 edition of your paper. When I read Dey’s inflammatory and disrespectful “hayseed” quote a week or so ago, I just threw The N-G in the recycle pile (as I often do after reading the “opinion” from its staff).
Mike went the extra mile and called the little bully out. Good for him. Best of luck in your new home, state Treasurer Frerichs! Rest assured that kinder-hearted people know you’ll do your best.
SCOTT DOSSETT
Urbana