Better way is often hard way
I write in regard to Clarissa Nickerson Fourman’s article, “There has to be another way to help Unit 4 kids.”
All I can say is, “Amen!”
I conveyed the same opinion to the Champaign school district administration after the “gifted class” program was shut down.
Even if 2 percent of students in those classes are Black or Brown, why should those 2 percent be denied the better education? Why deprive students, regardless of race, the facilities to help them to thrive?
But that was the easy way to remove a statistic that looked bad. No gifted class, then we have no disparity. Easy — poor education — but it’s easy.
I dread to think of the hundreds of thousands of dollars that will go to drive a worthless program to look good. But it is far easier to look good than be good. Who cares if the children suffer?
EDWIN FRIEDL
Champaign