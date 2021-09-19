Betts is victim of local politicians
The sentencing of Shamar Betts for instigating the local George Floyd riot has been rightly condemned on these pages, and by the Public I monthly (Independent Media Center). Nevertheless, these criticisms lack context, and are thus disingenuous.
Floyd’s murder was opportunistically exploited by the Democratic Party to unseat Donald Trump, as was done from the very beginning of the pandemic, including when banned public gatherings were suddenly allowed.
Democratic efforts to delegitimize the Trump presidency began the day after his election in 2016 with “Russiagate.”
Nationally, the burning, looting and attendant physical intimidation were implicitly supported by Democratic politicians. This resulted in an estimated $1 billion to $2 billion in damage to often immigrant- and minority-owned businesses; at least two dozen deaths; and several billions of (corporate, Democratic) dollars donated to Black Lives Matter and related organizations.
Locally, the destruction was implicitly soft-pedaled by Carol and Aaron Ammons, as was obvious in their first radio program subsequent to the local riot. There was no prior effort by “Black leadership” to warn Black youth of possible consequences.
For their ongoing political ambition, opportunism and fecklessness, the misguided Betts ended up taking the fall, with no public response from the Ammonses since his sentencing.
Columnist Sundiata Cha-Jua’s obtuse and inappropriate response in The News-Gazette is a whole other kettle of foul-smelling fish.
None of the above is a brief for either party, which constitute the “left wing” and “right wing” of the capitalist class, whose collective material interests were ably represented by the dutifully sadistic judge in this case.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign