Beware of censorship
What you don’t know can hurt you and others. I was born in Iowa in the middle of the last century into an apartheid culture.
I didn’t know what that meant until a high school social-studies class taught me about America’s racially segregated society. As a teenager, I learned more about racism in America by watching Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights protest marches on television.
Today there are organizations and state and local governments working to keep young people from learning the same truth about American history.
The Civil War ended slavery and guaranteed Black Americans the right to citizenship and the right to vote. This is affirmed by the 13th, 14th, and 15th amendments to the U.S. Constitution.
Racism soon reappeared in the form of state and local laws that segregated Black people and other minorities in many areas of American life. These Jim Crow laws eventually were eliminated through federal legislation. What remained was visible racism, segregation by choice.
Today, some state and local governments and some organized groups are attempting to force public schools and libraries to clear their shelves of books by Black authors and books that accurately report the history of Black Americans. School curricula are being altered to censor facts about prejudicial actions against minorities and any perceived threats to the notion of White supremacy. These actions are a menace to American democracy and to the American people.
Ignorance of America’s true history will hurt all Americans.
MIKE WOODS
Champaign