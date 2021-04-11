Beware of
cultural rot
Our culture is rotting. If you need evidence of this, consider the following:
Recently, people have canceled books by Dr. Seuss. Some may claim that Dr. Seuss is not canceled because only a few of his books have stopped being distributed by his estate. The only reason his estate made that decision was because they feared the cancel mob coming after them. This was a cowardly move meant to save them from any woke-PR trouble. This is new-age book burning.
Meanwhile, at the Grammys, we have someone singing a song called “WAP.” If you don’t know, that stands for something that I cannot say in this letter because it would break New-Gazette guidelines. Suffice to say, the “P” is a slang term for a part of the female body. This is not canceled but promoted as an empowering message to women. The song consists of lyrics talking about how this singer wants to have intercourse in various locations and styles and how aroused she is.
So Dr. Seuss is canceled for writing children’s books that no child would come away from as more racist than before, yet having someone sing about how aroused they are and how they want to engage in intercourse with someone they refer to with the N-word, well that is empowering to women.
Cultural rot is a problem, but people are too cowardly to stand up to it for fear of being called prudish. Having morals and values is not prudish; it’s prudent.
SULUAP RICE
Champaign