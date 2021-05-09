Beware of city’s zoning changes
Champaign may authorize up-zoning — or euphemistically, incremental zoning — of its downtown, but don’t claim it promotes sustainable development or eliminates exclusionary zoning.
Sustainable growth is more complex than slapping down higher-density units in a downtown. Zoning policies developed for major urban areas don’t necessarily apply to isolated small college towns. A 5-mile commute to the major employer in town is trivial relative to commutes in Minneapolis or the Bay Area.
Locally, the largest areas of land grab are due to sprawling commercial ventures and the likes of 3000-square-foot-plus houses on 0.5-acre-plus lots. Up-zoning to permit four- to eight-plexes within current single-family zoning near downtown won’t offset these trends.
If anything, it will encourage migration of families to the outskirts.
To more fully and honestly embrace sustainable growth, Champaign should limit the maximum sizes of lots in new developments and promote net-zero construction both in town and on the fringes.
To be more effective and equitable, the city should up-zone all single-family residential neighborhoods and not limit up-zoning to the historic center. It should also acknowledge that homeowner associations are merely exclusionary zoning in another guise.
Up-zoning is a developer’s bonanza. You can bet that developers will be champing at the bit to raze and rebuild. And you can bet that they’ll charge rents to maximize profits.
Affordable housing isn’t guaranteed without stringent regulations in place. There is, however, a guarantee of migration from current rundown rental housing to new rental stock. New always sells, no matter how saturated the market.
ELIZABETH
CARDMAN
Urbana