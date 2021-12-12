Bible explanation off the mark
Letter writer Paul Hayes uses the parable of the wealthy nobleman in Luke 19 to come to the conclusion that Jesus was a Republican. I recently participated in a Bible-study class that discussed various interpretations of this passage and came to an opposite conclusion.
The nobleman gave his servants money in an effort to make himself richer. Most of these servants used this money with investment and usurious tactics to gain even more wealth and stature.
Only one of the servants refused to participate, simply keeping the money he was given and then returning it to the nobleman when asked. For his unwillingness to seek riches in unsavory ways, he is cast out and made to suffer. Jesus suffered a similar fate for refusing to participate in the social order.
The nobleman may have been a lord, but he was not “the Lord,” as Hayes tellingly renames him. He was a hard and earthly ruler, as the passage states, despised by the people for his greed and for the way he “draws out what he does not put in and reaps what he does not sow.”
He took the money of others without lifting a finger. He doesn’t represent God, but perhaps he does represent the very political party that Hayes chooses to praise and to represent.
P. GREGORY
SPRINGER
Urbana