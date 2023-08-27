Bible offers wise guidance
Danielle Petersen’s letter protesting the presence of LGBTQ groups at C-U Days left me questioning her understanding of Christianity.
St. Paul condemned homosexuality, but St. Paul wasn’t God. Jesus said nothing about LGBTQ, but he did preach, “Love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:39); “Judge not, that ye be not judged” (Matthew 7:1); and “He that is without sin among you, let him cast the first stone” (John 8:7).
Danielle Petersen cast the first stone when she pointed to the LGBTQ groups, proclaiming “Sin!” She should treat others as she wants to be treated, and leave judging to God.
Some research studies suggest biological causation for sexual attraction and gender identity, interactions between hormones and genes that aren’t well understood, affecting a fetus during pregnancy. Pope Francis told a gay man, “You are as God made you.”
If a loving, omnipotent deity plans people’s lives, how could he create LGBTQ people, but then announce that being one is sinful? Such a god would be cruel, not loving, and unworthy of worship.
Instead of teaching children to fear and dislike LGBTQ people, we can help children by demanding that local schools teach comprehensive sex ed, and a class about child development and best parenting practices, to middle school students; teach a class about financial management and basic economics to high school students.
Many parents teach their offspring nothing about these subjects, but this knowledge would benefit them, and society as a whole.
SYLVIA McDERMOTT
Savoy