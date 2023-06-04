Biden was best choice in 2020
I feel compelled to respond to some comments made in a recent Letter to the Editor, “Democrats too easy on Biden.”
In it, author Joe Bauers questioned whether he is “living on the same planet” as the people who support President Joe Biden. He sees a difference between today’s Democratic party and that of the past.
As a registered Republican, I voted for and support Biden. The alternative was to vote for a man who proved he had no political background to be president, made ignorant decisions, spewed hateful rhetoric and did more in four years to divide the citizens of this country than I have seen in my lifetime.
As to comparing today’s Republican party to that of the past, I no longer recognize this party. The days of John McCain have been replaced by Marjorie Taylor Greene, and that is something we should all fear.
If there is a collusion to censor free speech, Bauers’ letter would not have been published. He should be thankful for The News-Gazette, The New York Times, CNN, MSNBC and other honest news media outlets whose only purpose is to report the truth, not the fake news from Fox.
RUTH HEISER
Savoy