Biden has been a great leader
Our country is on the mend and getting back to being more normal. We can see it and feel it. This is happening by the diligent efforts of President Joe Biden and his team.
To begin, Biden acts like and reacts as our country’s president. We can see how he respects and honors the office of president in whatever he does. This shows as he relates to us as well as to our global friends.
His leadership and team action have resulted in much being done for ourselves and our country.
Some of what he’s done and continues to do is that he’s kept us out of war and not traumatized our youth’s health by involving us in any other country’s war.
He’s met the coronavirus and citizen immunizations challenge and still encourages vaccination booster shots and vaccine research.
He’s addressing inflation’s effects on family budgets, getting kids back in schools and in athletics for social development.
Now the infrastructure needs for roads and bridges looms.
He’s done all of this with wildfires, floods, tornadoes and, now, the hurricane season coming on.
With all of this occurring, we should be grateful for Biden’s measured and rational decisions for our country.
JOSEPH HOUSKA
White Heath