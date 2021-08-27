Biden is doing a wonderful job
While driving through Indiana recently, I saw a banner hung alongside Interstate 69 saying “Biden is Killing America” alongside another saying “Trump.” Killing America; that’s a serious allegation. How exactly is President Joe Biden killing America?
Was it Biden who denied the severity of the COVID-19 virus at its outbreak, was duly informed of its dangers and still lied to the American public claiming it will just disappear? Nope.
Was it Biden who mocked and ignored Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations to curtail the spread of COVID-19 despite spiraling death totals? Nope.
Was it Biden who promoted quack remedies resulting in thousands of accidental poisonings? Nope.
Was it Biden who conducted superspreader receptions and rallies at the height of the pandemic? Nope.
Was it Biden who thoroughly mismanaged America’s COVID-19 response while hundreds of thousands of Americans suffered and died? Nope.
Is it Biden’s political devotees who aggressively campaign against current CDC recommendations, even mandating against lifesaving precautions intended to protect schoolchildren too young to be vaccinated? Nope.
Is it Biden who’s aggressively campaigning for lifesaving vaccinations? That one’s a yup!
One may disagree with Biden’s policies or fiscal or social initiatives, but he’s not the one “Killing America.” Maybe the person posting the banners is confusing Biden with someone else. Remember, I saw this in Indiana. That explains a lot.
TOM NAPIER
Champaign