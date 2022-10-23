Biden is failing in many ways
As I started to read a couple of recent letters to the editor touting what a wonderful job Biden is doing, I honestly thought they were meant to be sarcasm.
Unfortunately, they seemed to be completely serious. One writer was concerned about the governors of Texas and Florida shipping a few dozen illegal immigrants to New York City, Chicago and, heaven forbid, that horrible place called Martha’s Vineyard.
Obviously the author is not aware of the hundreds of illegal immigrants that the Biden administration has been shipping all over the country in the dead of night for many months. Another letter writer seems to think that Biden is doing a terrific job, evidently oblivious to inflation, rising gas and grocery prices, uncontrolled illegal immigration, which has contributed to the increase in fentanyl deaths, and other issues.
Oddly, recent information I have received about polling shows that a majority of Americans believe that the president does not care about the middle class. They also state that grocery prices will affect their vote, and let’s just say not in favor of the Democrats. In yet another poll, 74 percent of Americans are becoming more concerned about inflation.
I would hope all these actual facts would lead more people to be realistic about what is happening to our country and those people will vote for a huge change on Nov. 8. It’s time to begin turning this country around. We cannot wait any longer.
MARTHA YEAKEL
Arthur