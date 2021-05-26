Biden killed a different pipeline
There was an interesting story in the May 11 News-Gazette regarding how important that “hacked” East Coast pipeline is to our economy.
So it’s ironic that with one stroke of the pen on his second day in office, our esteemed president shut down the Keystone Pipeline project.
In that one action, he made this country once again dependent on foreign oil while simultaneously putting thousands of American citizens out of work and raising oil prices nationwide over 30 percent.
Here’s the best thing. The Canadian oil that would have gone to the refineries in Los Angeles will now be shipped overseas to our benefactor — communist China.
GUS SCHUPMANN
Monticello