Biden merely spoke truth
In a Feb. 10 editorial, The News-Gazette accuses President Joe Biden of bad manners. His offense? He “baited Republicans with charges that they want to cut/destroy/eviscerate Social Security.”
Is it bad manners to say the truth?
First of all, Biden went out of his way to say that “some” Republicans favor such moves, not all. But the ones who do are leaders of the GOP.
Readers might want to know, for example, that Sen. Rick Scott of Florida — head of the GOP’s Senate campaign committee — wants all programs (including Social Security and Medicare) to lapse every five years. If they’re good, he says, Congress will renew them.
I’m sure that people who have been paying their entire lives into these systems will be happy to trust Congress to get around to that, and will enjoy biting their nails each renewal time. Good luck planning your retirement or health care around that.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — the leading GOP candidate for president — voted during his time in the House of Representatives to raise the age for Social Security to 70 and turn Medicare into a partial stipend for health expenses (not full coverage). Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Wis., just last week called Social Security a “Ponzi scheme.” That’s what he thinks of the proven program on which many people depend.
I’m sorry if the GOP was triggered by someone talking about what their leaders actually think. But hard truths are not bad manners.
The N-G should acknowledge that.
JOHN RANDOLPH
Champaign