Biden not up to the job
I’m an independent voter. I vote Democrat sometimes and Republican sometimes.
The United States is in a mess brought on by our so-called leaders. Our president does not tell us the truth.
Many politicians have an addiction problem. They are addicted to power and will do anything to get their fix. They will lie, cheat and steal to get and keep power.
If people do not wake up to the truth, we are headed down a road that most thinking people fear. This road leads us to a loss of the freedoms for which so many Americans fought and died.
This road leads us to the kind of government mandates we saw during the pandemic. I am for vaccination, but not for forcing people to get shots by government mandate.
The bottom line is President Joe Biden is an embarrassment. He is the weakest president in the history of America.
Democrats, Republicans and independents — please vote the Democrats out of office, as they are enabling Biden. He is an embarrassment to this country.
Democrats are enabling the murder of the Ukrainian people by a man who would make Hitler proud. Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are a disgrace.
That is the bottom line. I pray the American people are not also an embarrassment.
DAVID HOOD
Charleston