Biden orders speak volumes
President Joe Biden has worked assiduously to sign all manner of executive orders, including a mandate requiring masks on federal property.
In his inaugural address, Biden intoned, “not merely by the example of our power but by the power of our example.”
Nicely said?
Then, while on federal property, he seemed to shamelessly say, “the heck with masks and social distancing.” He posed, maskless and standing shoulder-to-shoulder, for group photos at the Lincoln Memorial. So, too, his grandchildren.
Isn’t this the typical Democratic Party message to America and the world?
Those enamored of the liberal media — CNN, MSNBC and NPR — are unlikely to have seen or heard commentary on the above.
Incidentally, NPR should change its name from National Public Radio to something more appropriate. Two recommendations: National Pledge Radio. (It solicits donations, although its coffers are filled by organizations such as Amazon. A McDonald’s heiress gave it more than $200 million.) Or, ideologically, National Progressive Radio. It can still call itself “NPR.”
Nice, eh?
In conversations with friends from China, because of their upbringing, they sometimes are unable to distinguish the ideologies of China and America.
For instance, if they were to write about President-for-life Xi Jinping the way I do about Biden, their police would come a-knocking.
Two friends I baptized are back in Shijiazhuang, China. Their 11-million-person city is under lockdown. They do not understand why California or New York could not be locked down.
Democrats need to practice Jesus’ Golden Rule: “Do to others what you would have them do to you.”
LAWSON LAU
Mahomet