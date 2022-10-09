Biden praise was undeserved
In his Oct. 2 missive, Joseph Houska claims President Joe Biden has been a great leader.
Biden has been the complete opposite. In fact, he has been the worst leader of all time. This usually happens when an election is stolen to make an inept person like Biden president.
Let’s not lie. Biden’s cognitive functions have gone downhill. He forgets what he’s going to say and has a confused look on his face when answering simple questions.
The Democratic Party is in complete denial about his mental stability.
However, no matter what former President Donald Trump says or does, the Democrats accuse him daily of breaking the law without providing evidence. That is wrong.
So far, I haven’t seen him being found complicit in anything that would cause him to be arrested and charged.
This is nothing short of political character assassination and harassment.
The Democrats act this way to keep him out office so that he doesn’t have them locked them up for their wrongdoings.
To them, he is like a rocking chair in a room filled with long-tailed cats. They want no part of him.
High food and gas prices, dysfunctional supply-chain issues and store closings are among the things that make Biden the worst president in history.
If Trump runs for president in 2024, I’ll vote for him because I believe he’s serious about “Making America Great Again.”
PAUL M. HAYES
Urbana