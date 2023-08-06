Biden should pardon Trump

What would be a suitable punishment for former President Donald Trump if he were to be convicted of a federal crime?

Probation is possible since no damage has been done. Or a suspended sentence. Prison time is unlikely.

The U.S. Supreme Court will declare the law to be unconstitutional and negate the conviction.

A future GOP president will pardon Trump as well as the Jan. 6 rebels.

It is better that President Joe Biden pardons Trump now, as Ford pardoned Nixon.

Case closed.

LESLIE G. SMITH

Champaign