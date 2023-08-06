Biden should pardon Trump
What would be a suitable punishment for former President Donald Trump if he were to be convicted of a federal crime?
Probation is possible since no damage has been done. Or a suspended sentence. Prison time is unlikely.
The U.S. Supreme Court will declare the law to be unconstitutional and negate the conviction.
A future GOP president will pardon Trump as well as the Jan. 6 rebels.
It is better that President Joe Biden pardons Trump now, as Ford pardoned Nixon.
Case closed.
LESLIE G. SMITH
Champaign