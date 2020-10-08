Biden the equal
of Eisenhower
Flawed candidates?
A recent News-Gazette editorial refers to former President Dwight Eisenhower as an exceptional and selfless man and then goes on to contrast him with the “flawed candidates this year.”
I object strenuously to this characterization. There is one terribly flawed, incompetent and destructive candidate — Donald Trump.
Joe Biden, by contrast, is a man of unquestionable integrity and is as exceptional and selfless a man as Eisenhower was. He has given his life to public service and has shown his dedication and commitment to the betterment of mankind at every stage of his life.
Lindsey Graham, a Republican, said in an interview with the Huffington Post in 2015 that Biden was “as good a man as God ever created.” Biden is a healer and a unifier — he will solicit opinions from both sides of the aisle.
He is a deeply respectful person who cares about all Americans. He will surround himself with credentialed experts and make intelligent decisions. His age is not an issue — Biden will be just as hard a worker and knows how to keep himself healthy (Trump is just three years younger, eats junk and thinks riding in a golf cart is exercise).
Trump has shown himself to be corrupt, dishonest, impulsive, uninformed, compromised, selfish, unconcerned with the rule of law and egocentric/narcissistic — he is so bad that I shudder to think what our country will look like if he is elected for another four years. I hope readers consider this when they vote in this election.
ANDREA KLEIN
Champaign