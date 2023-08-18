Biden, Trump must step aside
We are facing the real possibility of an election for president between Donald Trump and Joseph Biden, despite the disapproval of the majority of Americans.
Trump is unfit for the office of president and Biden, at age 80, should not be running. As a retired physician (aged 87), I am well aware that the next four years for an 80-year-old often involve unanticipated and unpredictable declines in physical and mental health.
I wish that Republican and Democratic leaders would go privately to Trump and Biden and counsel them not to run, refusing to support their campaigns in any fashion if they ignore this advice.
I encourage new ideas as to how citizens can discourage their candidacy — perhaps a massive letter-writing campaign.
CURTIS KROCK
Champaign