‘Bidenomics’ is working well
Republicans have turned to a war on “wokeism,” a term they struggle themselves to define, because focusing on the economy is a losing proposition. In spite of all the dire predictions of an impending recession, to this point in President Joe Biden’s administration, Bidenomics has been a success. Unemployment is at historic lows, job growth is exceeding expectations, the inflation rate is trending downward, and economic growth exceeds that of the other G7 nations.
A look at recent history seems to confirm that Democratic presidents have been good for the nation’s economy. When Bill Clinton handed the economy off to George W. Bush, the economy was humming, only to see Bush’s administration end with a housing and banking collapse along with a recession. Even though Barack Obama was handed a mess, he was able to right the economy and left office with solid economic growth, though Donald Trump will try to make you believe otherwise.
When the economy was placed in Biden’s hands, he inherited a crisis and a deficit of historic proportions. That deficit began prior to the pandemic and occurred in spite of the fact the economy Trump inherited was not struggling.
Distracting people from Biden’s successful economy is important to any Republican chance of electoral success. So while they may want to make deplorable attacks on drag queens, transgender children and books, just remember these are acts of a desperate party intended to mislead and deceive the American voters.
SCOTT DAVIS
Champaign