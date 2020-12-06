Biden’s picks
are disappointing
President-elect Joe Biden’s initial picks for advisers and Cabinet officials invite protest and activism, despite his calls for diplomacy and denunciations of President Donald Trump’s policies of worldwide suicide for short-term gain.
It’s clear Biden’s alleged regret about voting for the Iraq war has not encumbered him, for one thing, as he chose one of its cheerleaders for secretary of state, a man who encouraged further arming Saudi troops slaughtering Yemeni civilians and castigated Trump for not invading Venezuela.
For another, targets of zero carbon emissions are laudable, but with a former DuPont exec in charge of EPA transition and a head of public engagement who voted for the Keystone pipeline, took more cash from fossil fuels than any other Democrat in Congress but four and earned one of the lowest ratings in Congress from the League of Conservation Voters, one wonders how serious this commitment will prove to be without our help.
We plebes cannot remake this new administration, but we can show support for returning to the Iran deal and nuclear treaties with Russia. We can loudly oppose economic or military aggression and expose it when they hide it.
On climate change, Trump set just about the lowest bar imaginable, but humanity will not be saved from the catastrophe that has already begin killing us in droves by comparison alone. We must demand more than a Green New Deal “framework.” No fracking, drilling, pipelines or fossil-fuel subsidies can be tolerated. We must demand green union jobs and zero carbon emissions.
RICKY BALDWIN
Urbana