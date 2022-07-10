Biden’s Saudi visit deplorable
Well, President Joe Biden’s going over to Saudi Arabia to kiss the ring, too. They still have not found Jamal Khashoggi’s body, technically making him a “disappeared person” — an ongoing international crime.
“Out, damned spot! Out, I say! One: two: why, then, ‘tis time to do’t — Hell is murky! — Fie, my lord, fie! a soldier, and afeard? What need we fear who knows it, when none can call our power to account? — Yet who would have thought the old man to have had so much blood in him.”
FRANCIS BOYLE
Champaign