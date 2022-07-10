Listen to this article

Biden’s Saudi visit deplorable

Well, President Joe Biden’s going over to Saudi Arabia to kiss the ring, too. They still have not found Jamal Khashoggi’s body, technically making him a “disappeared person” — an ongoing international crime.

“Out, damned spot! Out, I say! One: two: why, then, ‘tis time to do’t — Hell is murky! — Fie, my lord, fie! a soldier, and afeard? What need we fear who knows it, when none can call our power to account? — Yet who would have thought the old man to have had so much blood in him.”

FRANCIS BOYLE

Champaign

