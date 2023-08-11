Champaign, IL (61820)

Today

Thunderstorms during the morning hours, then skies turning partly cloudy during the afternoon. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. High 86F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.