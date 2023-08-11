Biden’s too old; Trump isn’t
The left has been pretty vicious toward Republican presidents over the years, saying that they don’t read, are intellectually incurious, etc.
Now we have a president who really is unfit for the job due to mental decline, and the left just looks the other way because he’s on their side.
I’m always annoyed when someone says that both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are too old, which isn’t true.
People age differently. Biden is showing many signs and symptoms indicative of dementia; Trump isn’t.
Biden is incapable of performing the basic duties of office, like having regular press conferences; not so with Trump.
I know Biden voters have their reasons why they think they should hate Trump. Spare me that discussion.
I just wish they would quit trying to excuse Biden’s mental decline by talking about how both are old. Only Biden is too old for office.
Democrats should be pressuring Biden to not run again because he has no business being president in his current condition.
Instead, they are making excuses for Biden and saying that Trump is also too old for office just because of his chronological age.
MIKE LUTTRELL
Champaign