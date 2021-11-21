Big-band show was a big blast
If you missed the Glenn Miller Orchestra at the Virginia Theatre, you missed an event for fans of big-band music.
My wife and I attended this concert, and as soon as the band started playing, the unique Miller-esque sound drifted throughout the theater. This event was a welcome oasis in the midst of all the turmoil and hatred going on around us.
It brought back memories of growing up with the big-band sound. I was playing saxophone in the high school band and was so enamored with this type of music, I formed a small band to play big-band music.
We played some of the same songs that the Glenn Miller Orchestra played. As soon as the band played “Sentimental Journey,” I had flashbacks of playing this music at sock hops and other teen events.
“Sentimental Journey” was the most important song of our set because it was the theme song for my small group. My band opened and closed playing “Sentimental Journey.”
My group was called Bob Lewis and the Sentimentalists. Kudos to the Virginia Theatre for bringing this event to Champaign-Urbana.
BOB LEWIS
Champaign