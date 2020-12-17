Big mistake to challenge vote
I had a real shock recently as I read an email communication from U.S. Rep. Brad Holbrook, R-Shelbyville.
Halbrook indicated that he had sent a letter asking for the Illinois attorney general to sign on to a current lawsuit initiated by the Texas attorney general. This lawsuit essentially asked the U.S. Supreme Court to overthrow the votes of millions of Americans and choose the next president itself.
As a rising number of legal experts indicated, not only did this lawsuit stand little chance of winning at the court, it also amounted to a serious attack on democracy and the constitutional norms at the core of our democratic system.
Further, more analysts came forward to call this effort what it was: a seditious act that borders on treason. Whether or not the politicians who supported this lawsuit were merely trying to placate constituents angry at President Donald Trump’s election loss and were themselves doubtful that the case will amount to much, they were playing a very dangerous game.
The mere filing of this case promoted misplaced distrust in the outcomes of the 2020 election and sustained the sense of grievance in this regard that armed and dangerous groups are exploiting.
PATRICIA SIMPSON
Philo