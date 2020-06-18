Big, not small, looters the problem
When people break store windows and carry off what they find inside, that is a crime called looting, which is taking what rightfully belongs to others.
There are many examples of looting in America’s history, starting with looting the lands and properties of our Native American brothers and sisters more than 200 years ago by our colonial forefathers. Those same colonists and their successors who gained independence from England kidnapped our African brothers and sisters, carried them off to America and looted their labor and dignity.
After the American Civil War, the southern states looted the human rights of African Americans with the passage of the Jim Crow laws. During WWII, our more immediate ancestors looted the homes and businesses of Japanese Americans and carried them off to concentration camps.
If looting is a crime, our history tells the story of many criminals.
Today, the Internal Revenue Service reports that in 2017 and 2018, thousands of wealthy Americans looted the U.S. Treasury by not paying their taxes. Corporations who did not pay their taxes last year looted America by receiving $500 billion in coronavirus funds. The Trump tax cuts for the very rich looted other taxpayers of $1.5 trillion.
It appears that looting continues on a grand scale in America. Shouldn’t we be as concerned with that as we are about smashing a store window and running off with a television set?
MIKE WOODS
Champaign