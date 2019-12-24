I am a lifelong resident of the Twin Cities and am proud, for the most part, of what Urbana and Champaign are doing.
However, in our growth, we have become a true metropolitan area. Savoy, Mahomet, St. Joe, Tolono and the entire county are excellent partners in our development.
These topical subjects are worth attention and praise.
1. I worked as a state legislator, first successfully and later unsuccessfully, to keep the state basketball tournament where it should be: here in our area.
I noted with pride the local efforts to bring it back. I was especially — but happily — stunned that Savoy contributed a disproportionately high dollar figure to the cause. The whole area will benefit if we win the battle.
The whole area is defying the statewide economic malaise and exodus from our state of Illinois. Not only the Twin Cities, but the outlying areas have played a critical role — both in the public and private arena, in that growth.
Finally, I have very mixed emotions about the underlying issue of marijuana legalization. Strong arguments exist both ways. However, what is indisputable is that local governments are, and should be, charged with the choice of whether these communities should participate. Many smaller towns in the county, mostly recent Savoy, St. Joe and Mahomet (and many others), have said that pot sales are not in the best interests of their residents. What people in my hometown want may be very different from what people in adjoining areas do. I congratulate the courage of those communities in acting accordingly.
We are a big team. The cities of Champaign and Urbana are great communities, but recent events showed how St. Joe, Savoy, Mahomet, Fisher, Seymour, Tolono, Foosland, Gifford, Ludlow, Broadlands, Philo, Sidney, Longview, Royal, Ogden, Sadorus, Ivesdale, Penfield, Bondville, Homer, Dewey, Thomasboro and Rantoul play a critical role.TIM JOHNSON
Champaign