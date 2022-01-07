I read with dismay the approval of the Kickapoo Mountain Bike Club’s trail expansion by the state’s Natural Resources Department.
Trail 11 is the first segment of a total of over 20 miles of trail planned for a forest of under one square mile. This forest contains several state endangered and threatened species of plants and animals and is the most mature and undisturbed forest in the Kickapoo State Recreation Area.
Existing mountain bike trails are erosion disasters, and to pack that level of trail density into a small forest will virtually destroy it. Contrary to KMBC statements, the most heavily eroded trails are the most recent, built by KMBC with earth-moving equipment.
The trail they constructed in 2019 is a mess, with some areas stabilized by putting concrete blocks in the mud holes, other sections literally turning into trenches by traffic and water damage.
The supposed tourism dollars to be generated are fantasy, generated by the KMBC. Unfortunately, the ILDNR has a long history of being suckered by such claims. Anyone remember Eagle Creek Resort?
This project benefits only the KMBC, which plans to make money off the trail by holding races and generating income from entry fees. There is abundant previously strip mined land immediately adjacent to the existing trail system that is much less environmentally sensitive and perfectly suitable for bike trails. But the state chose to donate the most ecologically sensitive site in the area to KMBC simply because it is a well funded, politically connected user group.
DUANE DUST
Philo