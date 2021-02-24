Bill a response
to public desire
Jim Dey’s recent analysis of provisions of the recently passed comprehensive police-reform and criminal-justice legislation (“Pritzker sure to sign bill hated by law enforcement” on Feb. 14) needs more scrutiny. The column suggests that the measure was passed in the “waning hours of January’s lame-duck legislative session.”
That may be accurate. It ignores, however, that the sponsors delayed the bill for several hours as they negotiated with the law-enforcement interests who now decry the timing of the legislation.
The piece further suggested that language had not received “substantive public discussion, not even in the Legislature.” In fact, the measure was the subject of months of negotiations, with hours of public hearings (not to mention lots of local civic discussion) featuring a variety of voices — including those now criticizing a bill that emerged from those sessions. Perhaps most vexing is the suggestion that the discussion over the bill “has devolved into a shouting match between woke social-justice advocates and those who argue the legislation is anti-police and anti-public safety.”
This is puzzling. Yes, there are those arguing that the law is anti-police and harms public safety. But a recent public-opinion poll showed that nearly 9 in 10 Illinois voters wanted the Legislature to pass criminal-justice reform and that a majority supported the measures in the legislation itself. It sounds as if the dispute is between a public hungry for reform and an entrenched interest that didn’t get their way.
BARBARA JONES
Urbana