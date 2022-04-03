The COVID-19 crisis produced an increased need for accessible mental-health services. The lockdowns and restrictions, such as mask mandates, restrictions on in-person gathering and social distancing have simultaneously led to a public that desperately needs care and has disrupted the mental-health services being provided. Children and youth have especially been affected.
The CDC found that the number of children seeking mental-health services in emergency departments increased 24 to 31 percent, depending on age, between 2019 and 2020. The disruption of the school-day routine and isolation from peers, teachers and mentors have greatly contributed to children’s anxiety and depression. Young children especially are experiencing greater levels of fear in response to the pandemic.
Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., has offered a solution. In the summer of 2021, he introduced a bipartisan bill to expand mental-health services in the United States. The bill supports making telehealth services a permanent option, which increases the accessibility of mental-health services to those who are isolated or social distancing due to fears about the spread of COVID-19.
The bill also strengthens the Mental Health Parity and Addiction Equity Act signed by President George W. Bush and implemented by President Barack Obama, which guarantees there is equal health-insurance coverage for physical and mental health care.
It is vitally important that the communities of Illinois vocalize their support for this bill. It could begin to address the mental-health crisis created by COVID-19, particularly in rural areas of the state.
Kaiden Pope
Urbana