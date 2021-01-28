Bill will lead to higher costs
At a time when Illinois lawmakers should be supporting health care heroes working tirelessly during the COVID-19 pandemic, we instead receive unwelcome new legislation that will drive up the costs of practicing medicine and persuade more physicians to move to a more welcoming state.
A very bad piece of legislation sponsored by trial lawyers was passed in the wee hours of the morning during the recent lame-duck legislative session.
The physicians of Illinois are outraged at the passage of House Bill 3360, which will allow prejudgment interest in personal-injury and wrongful-death lawsuits.
Illinois is already a challenging and expensive state in which to practice medicine.
This egregious action taken against health care professionals will hurt the patients who will experience diminished access to quality health care when physicians decide they can no longer afford to work in this state.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker should veto this bill.
Dr. ROBERT PANTON
Illinois State Medical Society Chicago