Bill would boost teacher’s ed
As Illinois recovers from COVID-19, child care is essential to get our communities and economy back to work.
However, Illinois has too few early-childhood teachers ready to meet Illinois families’ needs with a current vacancy of 2,220 educators despite about 340 early-childhood educators earning degrees annually.
Why? Compensation is one factor — teachers who care for young children could make more working in retail than as teachers. Caring for children is a calling — many choose it but are thwarted by high tuition, with the average annual university costing around $25,000.
I have seen this firsthand in my community as educators debate whether the financial burden of continuing their education for career advancement is worth the challenge, especially as a parent.
Illinois needs a plan to make child care accessible for families, and one solution is available: grant community colleges the authority to confer baccalaureate degrees in early childhood. There is a bill in the general assembly (SB1832/HB3619) that would do just that.
Community colleges have been proven to provide the flexibility and resources to support a diverse community of students, including full-time workers and parents. This is critical in particular for educators of color who are underrepresented in higher-paying positions in the early childhood workforce. I support SB1832/HB3619 — and you should too.
LINDA LOMAX
Danville