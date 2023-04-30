Illinois is a leader in producing and using biodiesel. It’s a natural fit, since Illinois is the nation’s top soybean producer.
Demand for low-carbon fuels is growing. Researchers at the University of Illinois and the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate that U.S. renewable diesel production capacity will reach 6 billion gallons per year by 2025.
That is a valuable opportunity for Illinois farmers, one we’re committed to meeting sustainably.
Biodiesel production supports over 8 percent of the value of each soybean bushel. For Illinois farmers, that value equated to $790 million in income last year. Statewide, the biodiesel industry is at the center of $2.75 billion in economic activity, which supports 7,800 jobs and household earnings of $387 million.
Companies have committed $500 million to build or expand soybean processing plants here in Illinois. Those investments will keep more of the value from Illinois-grown soybeans here at home, benefiting Illinois farmers and communities.
But the Environmental Protection Agency recently proposed 2023, 2024 and 2025 Renewable Fuel Standard volumes for biodiesel, renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel that are below what U.S. companies produced last year.
In 2022, U.S. production of these fuels topped 3 billion gallons; the volumes EPA proposed wouldn’t even reach 3 billion gallons three years from now.
Illinois’ two senators, Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin, recently joined a bipartisan group of colleagues in a letter to EPA seeking an answer to that question. I hope EPA Administrator Michael Regan will answer by raising volumes to where they should be.
ROB SHAFFER
El Paso