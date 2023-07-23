Bird mascot is nonsensical
The bird mascot is what it is, but it in no way relates to our team’s Fighting Illini nickname. As such, trying to use it on merchandise is nonsensical as the bird has no connection to Illini.
The only connection is that a few of them are native to Illinois and their colors are sort of orange and blue looking. Anyone not familiar with this not-so-obvious connection would be wondering what the bird was all about.
There used to be a connection between the team name and the Native American tribe that occupied the land. But the real connection was and still is with students who served in World War I.
So why not a mascot that’s a representation of a doughboy? That would be a meaningful connection as compared to this meaningless one. Or change the nickname to University of Illinois Kingfishers. Or last option — just continue with no mascot.
DAVID SHAFER
Key West, Fla.