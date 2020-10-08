Bishop will be lifesaver as coroner
As a career firefighter/paramedic as well as the City of Champaign Township supervisor, I see firsthand the effects the pandemic has had on our community.
The pandemic has exposed the gaps and vulnerabilities that exist for our community’s residents and underscores the need for elected officials who will prioritize the safety and well-being of its constituents.
That is why I am supporting Chaundra Bishop for county coroner. With her master’s degree in public health and undergraduate degree in biology with a minor in chemistry, I am more than confident she will be able to do the tasks the coroner currently performs from investigating deaths, keeping records and caring for grieving families. However, with her public-health background, Chaundra can do even more.
Chaundra will take on the role of coroner proactively rather than reactively. Chaundra will conduct public and community education programs that both enrich the community and save lives. She will expand the role that technology and data play in record-keeping. In addition, she will work to increase organ and tissue donation, which I have seen the importance of every day in helping save lives right here in Champaign County.
I am wholeheartedly endorsing Chaundra Bishop for Champaign County coroner, and I encourage everyone to vote for her in this election.
ANDY QUARNSTROM
Champaign