BLM promotes flawed agenda
The economic exploitation that has immiserated the working class for four decades has disproportionately hammered the Black community, even while many Blacks enter the neoliberal-enforcing professional-managerial class.
Those professional-managerial actors who most support “anti-racism” are least likely to support structural economic changes that would aid the unfairly demonized White working class and Blacks alike.
The astute Black political analyst Adolph Reed labels “anti-racists” as “anti-leftist.” Along the neoliberal ideological spectrum, they are the “woke (dominant, identitarian) left.” Black Lives Matter neglects fundamental egalitarian reform while feathering the nests of directors, publicists, organizers and affluent professional-managerial adherents.
Black Lives Matter is a fundamentally reactionary, petty-bourgeois cultural/managerial/disciplinary woke power play. Moreover, the violent accompaniment to its protests by mostly privileged, White antifa/anarchist youth has wreaked permanent devastation on Black and minority communities around the country, something one learns only through independent media (Michael Tracey).
Black Lives Matter promotes incoherent ethno-nationalist “liberation” while labeling Black children as damaged at birth, once only done by White racists. It is misogynist, exemplified by references to “Karens.” Black Lives Matter is anti-family in standard, perverse politically correct ways characteristic of the woke left, promoting what were once racist stereotypes of Black parental social pathology.
Black Lives Matter will attempt to White-shame public-school teachers into supporting its agenda, including Orwellian “White fragility” and the wretched 1619 Project. Teachers and union reps should steadfastly resist this elitist, repressive and reactionary agenda. Citizens who genuinely care about social justice should stand behind teachers and working-class children, who are facing empowered and fanatical Black Lives Matter/professional-managerial class enemies.
DAVID GREEN
Champaign