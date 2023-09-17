Black’s act wasn’t nice
Two articles on retired state Rep. Bill Black’s death include observations on his “fiery” speeches and angry outbursts. I am writing to share a specific example of these traits.
In the early 2000s, I made several trips to Springfield to lobby legislators. Our group’s purpose was to raise awareness of the discrimination LGBTQ people face in places of public accommodation.
We were specifically advocating for the inclusion of the phrase “sexual orientation” in the Illinois Human Rights Act.
I did not live in Black’s district, but as we made the rounds to different legislators’ offices on one trip, I was in the room when the mother of an LGBTQ person who did live in Black’s district met with him. The woman’s child was not present.
Black was not just dismissive of her story about how her child was affected by discrimination, he was verbally abusive. The mother was visibly traumatized.
No person is as bad as the worst thing they do, but I can’t imagine that an elected official could do something worse to a constituent who drives for hours to make a heartfelt plea and then is condemned by her own representative, in his office, acting in his official capacity.
In a way, his response was a perfect example of why we were there. Hold any individual opinion that you care to, but in a public-service space, people ought to receive equal treatment.
MEG MINER
Mansfield