Blakeman has done great job
There was a recent letter that suggested we vote a straight Democratic ticket. I consider myself a Democrat. I voted for Joe Biden, Betsy Dirksen Londrigan and Dick Durbin.
But I don’t vote a straight ticket. I don’t believe that one party has all the good people or all the good ideas. I voted for Katie Blakeman for circuit court clerk.
Her educational background (BA in business and MS in library science), work ethic and character have served her well as clerk since 2012. She has improved computer services at the courthouse and was the first in the state to do e-filing (library science). The courthouse is very professionally run with much better “customer interface” (business).
Blakeman initiated and has run the only Expungement and Record Sealing Summit downstate. She has offered Amnesty Week to offer people with outstanding fees and fines a “clean slate.” These initiatives allow people a fresh start and no fee required. They speak to Blakeman’s character and desire to do a good job for the community and our residents.
Yes, Blakeman’s a Republican. And she’s doing a fine job for Champaign County.
JENNIFER HIXSON
Urbana