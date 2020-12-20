Blame Congress, not health district
Local bar and restaurant owners affected by restrictions meant to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic are understandably frustrated, but their anger at the governor and health officials is misplaced.
Congress could easily provide additional financial assistance to small businesses and front-line workers and tax billionaires whose collective wealth has grown by more than $1 trillion since the pandemic began.
They have failed to do so. Instead, congressional Republicans led by Mitch McConnell would rather shield corporations from lawsuits brought by employees forced to work under hazardous conditions without adequate protective equipment.
They are also worried that laid-off workers receiving additional unemployment benefits will be less motivated to work under unsafe conditions. As a result, the U.S. has lost more of its citizens to the pandemic than were killed in battle during World War II and leads the world in COVID-19 cases and deaths.
Instead of scapegoating Julie Pryde, Ngozi Ezike, J.B. Pritzker and other officials working tirelessly to save lives, local business owners need to pressure Republican members of Congress to provide real relief that does not require them to continue endangering the lives of their employees and fellow citizens.
CHRIS DIETRICH
Urbana