Blame enablers for shootings
Kudos to The News-Gazette for running the editorial cartoon “Guess who committed another mass shooting?” on March 24.
Prominent in the cartoon was the card depicting the young angry White male. I humbly propose that the cartoonist should follow that cartoon to also include “Guess who enabled another mass shooting?”
In that case, the cards should also include: the NRA (with its Russian funding), the GOP and my local congressperson, Rodney Davis. While they didn’t pull the trigger, they failed to help make it harder for the multitude of mass shooter(s) and enable the killing of so many.
MITCHELL
ALTSCHULER
Champaign