BLM’s roots are not a secret
All Black lives matter, not just the few the BLM organizers exploit to advance their Marxist agenda, which is to replace our democratic republic with a Marxist socialist state.
Skeptics need only Google Patrisse Cullors, one of three BLM founders, where she can be seen and heard in a book-promotion interview video bragging about them all being “well-trained Marxists.” The other two are Alicia Garza and Opel Tometi.
Further, Cullors is a protégé of Eric Mann, former 1960s Marxist/Leninist Weather Underground agitator, the domestic-terrorist organization led by the infamous Bill Ayers and Bernadine Dohrn. Look them up — bad actors, all.
BLM’s roots of destruction run deep. Sadly, Black lives are simply pawns to them in their mission to bring our society to its knees. This has been going on for decades; class warfare and racial dissension being the foundation of their purpose, critical race theory being the most recent philosophical weapon in their arsenal of destruction. Saul Alinsky would be proud.
Many in the Black leadership community have been trying to mainstream this information, but so far are being outshouted and/or ignored.
As for Beth Olmstead’s recent Letter to the Editor question as to why conservatives are afraid of antifa, which innocently claims to be anti-fascist, the answer is simple. All one has to do is observe their actions. Antifa is precisely what it claims to be against. Everyone should therefore be afraid, as they are the militant arm of BLM.
R. STAN MARSH
Champaign