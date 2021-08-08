Blowhards
are all cowards
I watched with great interest as former President George W. Bush argued against pulling out U.S. troops from Afghanistan after better than 20 years. He repeatedly stated how important our troops’ presence was.
A quick check showed that after 9/11, it took seven years for a single member of the Bush family to put on the uniform in spite of two dozen members eligible. Not one is currently serving. So important.
Why are blowhards always such cowards? Always.
STEVE SMITH
Urbana